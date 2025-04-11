Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is due to return to his private home on Friday from the official residence, with crowds of both supporters and opponents expected to turn out to greet his motorcade after his removal from office a week ago.

The Constitutional Court last Friday upheld Yoon's impeachment, capping four months of unprecedented constitutional turmoil after his short-lived attempt to impose martial law in December sent shockwaves through Asia's fourth-largest economy.

South Korea will now hold a snap election on June 3 and questions remain over whether Yoon might still play a role given how his impeachment appears to have deepened polarization in society and stirred up his conservative supporters.