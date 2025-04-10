A senior U.S. immigration official said the Trump administration is looking to overhaul deportation logistics by modeling operations after delivery giants like Amazon and FedEx, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement struggles with court backlogs and crowded detention centers.

Speaking at a border security conference in Phoenix, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said the agency is effective at removals but it faces growing logistical hurdles due to the number of migrants in custody. Moving people efficiently by air and ground, requires the kind of precision used in the private sector to get packages from point A to point B, Lyons said.

"We need to get better at treating this like a business, where this mass deportation operation is something like you would see and say, like Amazon trying to get your Prime delivery within 24 hours,” Lyons told the Border Security Expo on Tuesday. "So trying to figure out how to do that with human beings.”