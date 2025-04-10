Last month, in his first speech as Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney vowed to make the nation "a superpower in both conventional and clean energy.”

The "conventional” reference could be seen as matter of course in a nation whose energy sector is still dominated by oil and gas.

But it also shows the fine line that Carney, the Liberal Party leader, needs to tread as he squares off against Conservative Pierre Poilievre ahead of Canada’s general election on April 28, while simultaneously fighting a brutal trade war initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump.