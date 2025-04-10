Rescue workers in the Dominican Republic said Wednesday they will wind down the search for survivors of a nightclub roof collapse that left scores of people dead after they found more bodies under the rubble.

The death toll in the Caribbean nation's worst disaster in decades stood at 124 before emergency personnel announced they had found 20 more bodies on Wednesday afternoon.

"We are recovering 20 bodies that we spotted, and already have (pulled) 12 out," said Jose Luis Frometa Herasme, head of the fire service in the capital Santo Domingo, where Tuesday's tragedy occurred.