A Tokyo police initiative in which children who have lost family members in crimes or accidents are invited to sporting events and live concerts marks its 10th anniversary this year.

More than 1,000 individuals — including children and their families — have taken part in the program, which aims to provide emotional support and moments of joy to such children. The Metropolitan Police Department is calling for increased corporate and organizational backing to ensure the program's continued success.

Launched in October 2015, the initiative began with the invitation of bereaved crime victims to a J. League soccer match, organized by the MPD's victim support division. Since then, it has held 45 events — involving activities ranging from professional sports games to music concerts — with sponsorships from private companies and nonprofits. A total of 1,014 individuals from 377 families have participated in them.