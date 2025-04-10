More than a week after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, turning buildings into concrete mortuaries where many of the 3,500 confirmed casualties still lie entombed, families do not yet know whether their loved ones are among them.

That, in large part, is due to a lack of internet access that local residents and humanitarians say is severely impeding the disaster response in the Southeast Asian country.

Gus, a 30-year-old LGBTQ+ activist living in the northwest region of Sagaing, said he is yet to learn the fate of two friends.