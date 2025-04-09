The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday moved to reinstate at least six recently canceled U.S. foreign aid programs, according to six sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. Agency for International Development Acting Administrator Jeremy Lewin, who is also an employee of billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, asked staff in an internal email to reverse the terminations.

The programs that he asked to restore were the World Food Program awards in Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq and Ecuador, five sources familiar with the matter said.

The Trump administration on Monday reportedly ended life-saving aid programs for more than a dozen countries including Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia and Syria, totaling over $1.3 billion.

"Sorry for all the back and forth on awards," Lewin said in the internal email. "There are a lot of stakeholders and we need to do better about balancing these competing interests — that’s my fault and I take responsibility," he added.

The reversal followed pressure from inside the administration and from Congress, two sources said, and after the U.N. World Food Program said the closure of the programs could be "a death sentence" for millions.

The cuts have been the latest piece of the Trump administration's drive to dismantle USAID, the main U.S. humanitarian aid agency. The administration has canceled billions of dollars in foreign aid since the Republican president began his second term on Jan. 20.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.