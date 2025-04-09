The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s top air traffic control official plans to leave the agency as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump prepares a major overhaul of the unit’s antiquated technology systems.

Tim Arel, chief operating officer of the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization, has accepted a buyout offer extended to personnel at many agencies and plans to depart after a transition period of a few months, the agency said in a statement. Arel joined the FAA as an air traffic controller in 1989 and had planned to retire by the end of the year, the agency said.

The Trump administration is preparing what’s been billed as a major overhaul of the systems used to manage some 45,000 U.S. flights that carry about 2.9 million passengers each day. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said he’s working on a comprehensive plan that he’s shared with Trump and soon intends to relay to lawmakers. Duffy has called on Congress to provide up-front funding for the effort.