Iran said it will start high-level talks with the U.S. in Oman this weekend, confirming Donald Trump’s announcement that they’ll discuss the standoff over Tehran’s nuclear program even as debate continued over how the session will unfold.

"The talks will be held on Saturday in Oman,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday, adding that sanctions relief was Iran’s main goal. "They will take place in an indirect format, and we don’t accept any other method of negotiation.”

But Trump said Monday that "we’re dealing with them directly. You know, a lot of people say, ‘Oh, maybe you’re going through surrogates, you’re not dealing directly, you’re dealing through other countries.’ No — we’re dealing with them directly.”