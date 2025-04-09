The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) has equipped 12 of its large patrol vessels with Starlink, a high-speed satellite internet service, as of March.

With onboard internet access now comparable to that on land, the agency hopes the upgrade will help appeal to younger generations amid growing concerns over rising retirement numbers and declining recruitment.

According to the JCG, the initial purpose of introducing Starlink was to serve as a backup for official satellite communication lines in case of jamming or equipment failure. The move is part of a broader initiative to bolster the resilience of its information and communication system. By fiscal 2032, the agency plans to gradually equip at least 85 large patrol and survey vessels with the system.