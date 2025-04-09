NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has called on members of the alliance and its four Indo-Pacific (IP4) partners to work more closely to outproduce Russia militarily and “outpace” technological rivals such as China to counter what he views as “existential” threats.

“At this moment, Russia is producing in three months (the amount of) ammunition that the whole of NATO, including the U.S., is producing in a year,” Rutte warned Wednesday during an event at Keio University in Tokyo, calling the massive capacity gap “unacceptable” and “unsustainable."

“The deteriorating security situation calls for us to do more, to produce more and boost our resilience. That is exactly what NATO is doing and what Japan is doing. Let's do it together,” Rutte noted ahead of meetings later in the day with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, trade minister Yoji Muto and representatives of several Japanese manufacturers of dual-use products.