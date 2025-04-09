Police on Wednesday sent public prosecutors papers on a former president of transportation company Maruhari over a truck accident near Tokyo in 2024 that left six dead or injured.

The 48-year-old man, who headed the company based in Sapporo, Hokkaido, is suspected of forcing an ill driver to drive the truck involved in the accident on the Metropolitan Expressway's Ikebukuro Line.

At the time, the suspect was doubling as operations manager. According to investigative sources, he has admitted the allegations, saying that he thoughtlessly believed that no accident would happen and considered his primary goal as boosting sales.