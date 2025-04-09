President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian troops captured two Chinese citizens fighting for Russia, the first time its nationals were taken prisoner in the three-year war.

The Chinese men were taken captive during fighting on Ukrainian territory in the Donetsk region, Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday. He said he’d instructed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to immediately reach out to his counterpart in Beijing about the incident.

Writing on X, where he posted a video of one of the alleged men, Zelenskyy said Kyiv has "information suggesting that there are many more Chinese citizens" fighting.