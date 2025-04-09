South Korea's main opposition party head Lee Jae-myung said on Wednesday that he was stepping down as party leader, amid expectations that the current populist front-runner for the presidency in opinion polls would soon declare his run.

South Korea's labor minister, Kim Moon-soon, who has been among a handful of ruling People Power Party members who indicated intentions to run, also declared his candidacy.

South Korea will hold a presidential election on June 3, after former president Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment stemming from a December martial law declaration was upheld on April 4.