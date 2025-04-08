U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on Monday that the United States and Iran were poised to begin direct talks on Tehran's nuclear program — though Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the talks would be "indirect" and held in Oman on April 12.
"It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court," Araqchi said in a post on X.
In a further sign of the difficult path to any deal between the two geopolitical foes, Trump issued a stark warning that if the talks are unsuccessful, "Iran is going to be in great danger."
