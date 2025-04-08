A University of Tokyo team has said that it has managed to rapidly identify from photographs the size, location and shape of some 200,000 rocks on two asteroids using artificial intelligence technology.

The photos of asteroid Ryugu were taken by Japan's Hayabusa2 unmanned asteroid probe, while those of asteroid Bennu were taken by the U.S. probe Osiris-Rex. The findings were published Monday in the British journal Scientific Reports.

The team, including university project researcher Yuta Shimizu and professor Hideaki Miyamoto, hopes to apply its findings not only to planetary science but also the fields of civil engineering and disaster prevention on Earth.