The Japanese government Tuesday decided to extend its independent sanctions against North Korea for another two years.

Japan bans port entry by North Korea-registered vessels and ships that have made port in the country, as well as exports and imports between both nations.

The sanctions had been set to expire on Sunday.

As reasons for the extension, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi referred to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and missile development programs as well as a longstanding issue of its abduction of Japanese nationals.

"We've decided the extension after comprehensively examining these situations and the need to secure the implementation of U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions," he said.