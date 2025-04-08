A memorial service marking the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the now-defunct Imperial Japanese Navy's battleship Yamato was held in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Monday.

About 300 people, including bereaved families and Maritime Self-Defense Force members, attended the ceremony. Participants offered silent prayers to the crew members who died in the incident due to attacks by the U.S. military during World War II and laid flowers at the monument in the Nagasako Park in Kure.