The Unification Church designated 16 years ago a religious corporation in Hokkaido as the recipient of its assets in case it is disbanded.

According to the March 25 Tokyo District Court decision ordering the dissolution of the Unification Church, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, the controversial group decided in June 2009 to give its residual assets to Tenchi Seikyo, based in the Hokkaido city of Obihiro.

A group of lawyers working to help victims of the Unification Church fear that the possible transfer of assets may enable the effective continuation of its religious activities and give rise to new damage.