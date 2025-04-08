South Korea will hold a presidential election on June 3, the country's acting president said Tuesday, after former leader Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office over a short-lived martial law declaration.

The government "is to set June 3 as the date for South Korea's 21st presidential election," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said, adding that the day would be designated as a temporary public holiday to facilitate voting.

The designation was made at a Cabinet meeting four days after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon over his disastrous imposition of martial law in December.