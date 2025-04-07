Trading cards featuring “local heroes,” including a soba-making master and a construction expert, are gaining popularity among children in the town of Kawara in Fukuoka Prefecture.

The children are attracted to the personalities depicted in the cards created by resident volunteers, which describe the skills and characteristics of real people, prompting more of them to attend community events while deepening ties.

In late January, shouts of “I made it!” and “I won!” were heard at a community center in the town's Saidosho district where seven elementary and junior high school students were playing with the trading cards. They are all familiar with the people illustrated on the cards.