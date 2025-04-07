The average amount of assets held by the Lower House's 465 members has fallen to a record low of ¥26.85 million ($183,000), a Jiji Press tally published Monday shows.

The top asset holder was former Prime Minister Taro Aso, with ¥601.53 million, according to asset reports submitted following the October 2024 general election.

The previous lowest average was ¥28.92 million following the 2017 election.