An ambulance helicopter carrying a patient crashed off the coast of Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Sunday, leaving three of the six people on board dead, the Japan Coast Guard and others said.

An 86-year-old female patient, a doctor in his 30s and a patient caretaker in his 60s were confirmed dead.

The other three — a male pilot, a male helicopter mechanic and a female nurse — have symptoms of hypothermia but are conscious.

The helicopter, operated by SGC Saga Aviation, took off from Tsushima Airport at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. It had been scheduled to arrive at a hospital in the city of Fukuoka at 2:15 p.m.

A coast guard patrol boat found the helicopter capsized and floating on the surface of the sea east of Tsushima shortly after 5 p.m.