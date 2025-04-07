An electronic tollbooth system used on expressways was restored Monday after causing massive headaches for drivers and congestion at tollgates over the weekend due to a malfunction.

The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system, which electronically collects tolls, experienced technical glitches that were felt across toll roads in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Shizuoka, Yamanashi, Aichi, Mie and Gifu prefectures on Sunday, with Nagano added to the mix earlier Monday, affecting a total of 106 locations.

However, at around 2 p.m. on Monday, the ETC system was restored for all tollbooths after Central Nippon Expressway, the expressway operator, made emergency fixes.