The Philippine and U.S. air forces kicked off joint exercises Monday aimed at boosting operational coordination and enhancing "strategic deterrence," Manila's military said.

The drills follow months of confrontations between Beijing and Manila over disputed areas of the South China Sea, with significantly larger U.S.-Philippine air, land and sea exercises set for late April.

"Enhancing combat readiness and elevating joint mission effectiveness" would be central to the Cope Thunder exercise, Philippine Air Force commander Arthur Cordura said Monday at a ceremony to launch the drills.