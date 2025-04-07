Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven have delivered an unusually strong condemnation of China's recent large-scale military drills around Taiwan, expressing “deep concern” over the “provocative” and “destabilizing” drills.

“These increasingly frequent and destabilizing activities are raising cross-Strait tensions and put at risk global security and prosperity,” the ministers said in a statement released Monday.

“G7 members and the larger international community have an interest in the preservation of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” the statement added. “We oppose any unilateral actions to threaten such peace and stability, including by force or coercion.”