Support for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor government has risen to its highest point in 11 months ahead of a vote on May 3, against a backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs sending Australia’s trade-sensitive markets into a tailspin Friday.
The center-left Labor Party saw its vote rise to 52% on a two-party preferred basis in a Newspoll survey released by The Australian newspaper on Sunday, up a point from last week and its strongest result since May 2024. At the same time, support for the opposition Liberal-National Coalition sunk one point to 48%.
Albanese’s approval rating dropped slightly to 42% while opposition Liberal leader Peter Dutton’s popularity rose one point, but the prime minister is still more popular than his opponent. In a survey of voter opinions, Albanese was considered more likable, caring and experienced than Dutton, while the former Queensland police officer was more strong and decisive, but also more arrogant.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.