Support for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor government has risen to its highest point in 11 months ahead of a vote on May 3, against a backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs sending Australia’s trade-sensitive markets into a tailspin Friday.

The center-left Labor Party saw its vote rise to 52% on a two-party preferred basis in a Newspoll survey released by The Australian newspaper on Sunday, up a point from last week and its strongest result since May 2024. At the same time, support for the opposition Liberal-National Coalition sunk one point to 48%.

Albanese’s approval rating dropped slightly to 42% while opposition Liberal leader Peter Dutton’s popularity rose one point, but the prime minister is still more popular than his opponent. In a survey of voter opinions, Albanese was considered more likable, caring and experienced than Dutton, while the former Queensland police officer was more strong and decisive, but also more arrogant.