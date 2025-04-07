Benazir Raufi stands alone in her restaurant, her staff and customers too afraid to visit after Pakistan's government announced it was cancelling the residence permits of hundreds of thousands of Afghans.

Islamabad announced at the start of March that 800,000 Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) would be canceled — the second phase of a deportation program that has already forced 800,000 undocumented Afghans across the border.

"If I'm deported, it will destroy me. Either my heart will stop, or I'll take my own life," said 45-year-old Raufi, who was 13 years old when her family fled civil war in Afghanistan in the 1990s.