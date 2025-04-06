The artist who painted U.S. President Donald Trump in what he criticized as a "purposefully distorted" portrait has said his remarks have harmed her business.

Colorado removed the official portrait of Trump from display in the state's capitol building last month after the president complained that it was deliberately unflattering.

"Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol ... along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on March 24.