Ride-hailing services have been spreading across Japan amid a growing shortage of taxis and the absence of public transportation.

In ride-hailing services, individual drivers use their private vehicles to offer paid rides. The services started in the country in April last year, initially in major cities such as Tokyo, on the condition that they are managed by taxi firms. The services are now available in all 47 prefectures.

The launch of ride-hailing services boosted the proportion of people who were able to book a ride via a smartphone app to over 90% in major cities in the early morning and late night hours, up from about 70% when only taxis were available, according to the transport ministry.

About 3,300 people have registered as ride-hailing drivers in central Tokyo and other areas.

The city of Kiryu, in Gunma Prefecture, introduced a ride-hailing service in November after restaurants were hit hard by a sharp decrease in the number of taxis following the pandemic.

The service in Kiryu uses a system, developed by a local company, that allows rides to be booked easily via the Line messaging app. Up to five ride-hailing cars operate there at night.

"The service is useful during hours that can't be covered by public transportation," a Kiryu city government official said.

In December, Obanazawa, a city in Yamagata Prefecture, started a ride-hailing service to accommodate visitors to hot spring resorts. Its drivers are watermelon farmers and others who have little work in winter.

In Osaka, which hosts this year's World Exposition, a ride-hailing service has been available 24 hours a day since February.

The transport ministry plans to expand the scope of operators that manage ride-hailing services to include bus and railway firms as it seeks to make the services available in wider areas.