Japanese Prince Hisahito attended the entrance ceremony at the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture on Saturday, marking the beginning of his college life.

"I am grateful that I can learn in various academic fields, including those that I have been interested in," the 18-year-old son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko told reporters before the ceremony.

"I also want to enjoy activities other than academic work," said Prince Hisahito, who was clad in a dark blue suit.

Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito who is second in line to the throne, became a student at the College of Biological Sciences of the university's School of Life and Environmental Sciences.

"I feel anxious about my new life, but I will cherish each and every experience I have from now on," he said. "I plan to ride my bicycle to get around the campus between classes."

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko did not attend the ceremony. They said in a statement that they hope that Prince Hisahito will broaden his horizons, deepen his fields of interest and lead a fulfilling college life.

Prince Hisahito rented an apartment near the university. For the time being, he will commute by car to the university from his residence at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo.