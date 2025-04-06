Calls are growing in Japan for a major economic stimulus package that includes a consumption tax cut in order to cushion any blow to the Japanese economy from U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs.

With food and other prices still rising, even ruling party officials have started to demand a consumption tax cut as a key policy for this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament.

Since reductions to major taxes would have a big impact on the state finances, senior government officials are trying to prevent the calls from growing further.