Calls are growing in Japan for a major economic stimulus package that includes a consumption tax cut in order to cushion any blow to the Japanese economy from U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs.
With food and other prices still rising, even ruling party officials have started to demand a consumption tax cut as a key policy for this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament.
Since reductions to major taxes would have a big impact on the state finances, senior government officials are trying to prevent the calls from growing further.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.