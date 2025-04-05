Democrats expressed outrage on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump had fired the head of the highly sensitive U.S. National Security Agency at the apparent urging of far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

Loomer, who is known for claiming that the 9/11 attacks were an inside job, is reported to have pushed for the dismissal of various senior U.S. security officials including NSA chief Timothy Haugh, putting her in an unprecedented position of influence over some of the most secretive and powerful parts of the government.

"I am alarmed and angered that, at the insistence of a far-right conspiracy theorist, President Trump dismissed one of the most skilled, accomplished officers in the U.S. military," Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement.