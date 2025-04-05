Japan is worried that South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal from power will undo the improvements in bilateral relations made under his administration.

The importance of the relations between the East Asian neighbors is increasing amid drastic changes in the global situation, as marked by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs.

The Japanese government will closely watch the South Korean presidential election to choose Yoon's successor, which will be held within the next 60 days.