Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has told other political party leaders that arrangements are underway to hold telephone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump following his tariff moves.

In a 45-minute meeting with the party leaders, Ishiba also explained a plan to establish a ministerial council to discuss how to respond to the tariffs.

Trump announced so-called reciprocal tariffs on imports to the United States on Wednesday, followed by the implementation of additional tariffs on automobile and auto parts imports the next day.