Myanmar's ostracized junta chief met the leaders of India and Thailand during a regional summit in Bangkok on Friday, and the U.N. said his military was limiting humanitarian aid following the earthquake that killed over 3,100 people amid civil war.

Shunned by most world leaders since leading a 2021 coup that overthrew an elected government and ignited nationwide conflict, Min Aung Hlaing's rare foreign trip exploits a window opened by the earthquake to ramp up diplomacy.

On the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit, Min Aung Hlaing had two-way meetings with Thai premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with recovery from the quake a common topic.