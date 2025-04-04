He called it "Liberation Day," but U.S. President Donald Trump's Wednesday unveiling of reciprocal tariffs could cause political headwinds for his party and economic pain for his constituents if his promises to recast the economy do not work out.

Experts say it will take years to rekindle U.S. manufacturing, alter supply chains and bring home production, the goals Republican Trump and his supporters suggest his tariffs will achieve.

In the meantime, consumers are likely to see higher prices, the economy could enter a downturn, and allies will put their own levies on American products — effects that Trump has called a "disturbance" but that voters may not be willing to accept going into the midterm elections next year.