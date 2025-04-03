With the start of a new school year this month, many incoming first graders are looking forward to their next chapter. But for some, a major hurdle awaits: squat toilets.

Some students avoid using school restrooms altogether due to the difficulty of using these traditional toilets, prompting experts to call for early preparation.

According to a 2023 survey by the education ministry, about 30% of toilets in public elementary and junior high schools nationwide are still squat-style. “Most homes and commercial facilities use Western-style toilets. Given that, the proportion of squat toilets in schools is quite high,” said Atsushi Kato, head of the Tokyo-based nonprofit organization Japan Toilet Labo.