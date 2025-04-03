A Japanese emergency medical team arrived in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, on Wednesday, after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Southeast Asian nation on Friday.

The death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,003, Myanmar's military said.

Nippon Foundation Chairman Yohei Sasakawa donated emergency supplies to Myanmar in a meeting with the country's military chief, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, on Wednesday.

Japanese experts are expected to participate in a Thai panel to investigate the cause of the collapse of a high-rise building under construction in Thailand following the earthquake.

Japanese Ambassador to Thailand Masato Otaka agreed to his country's participation in the panel at a meeting with a Thai minister on Tuesday.