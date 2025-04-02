Senior Trump administration officials have discussed in recent days the likelihood that the U.S. will be unable to secure a Ukraine peace deal in the next few months and are drawing up new plans to pressure both Kyiv and Moscow, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

At the start of his administration, President Donald Trump and his top advisers set out to reach a full ceasefire by April or May. They hoped to broker a lasting peace deal in the following months.

But neither agreement appears imminent, the officials said, raising the possibility that the 3-year-old war will drag on and that Ukraine will need more Western support for its military operations.