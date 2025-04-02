Nervous U.S. allies at NATO are scrambling to keep U.S. President Donald Trump engaged by upping defense spending, vowing to take the reins on Ukraine and queuing for face time at the White House.

But as his administration savages Europe, undercuts Kyiv and warms to Russia, Western diplomats fret that even if the alliance is salvaged, it runs the risk of being hollowed out.

"We know the direction: less U.S. in the alliance," said one NATO diplomat, talking like others on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive subjects.