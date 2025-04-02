Rising anti-American sentiment in Europe as President Donald Trump’s policies ruffle feathers is ushering in a shift in consumer behavior, not least in attitudes toward American goods.

Trump’s threats to impose punitive tariffs on Europe, seize territories and pull military support in the region — including his handling of the war in Ukraine — have irked European consumers, fueling campaigns to boycott U.S. products.

There’s currently no country in Europe where more than half of the population has a positive attitude toward the U.S., according to a YouGov poll published March 4. Opinion soured the most in Denmark, where leaders and residents were riled by Trump’s plans to take control of Greenland.