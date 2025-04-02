Rising anti-American sentiment in Europe as President Donald Trump’s policies ruffle feathers is ushering in a shift in consumer behavior, not least in attitudes toward American goods.
Trump’s threats to impose punitive tariffs on Europe, seize territories and pull military support in the region — including his handling of the war in Ukraine — have irked European consumers, fueling campaigns to boycott U.S. products.
There’s currently no country in Europe where more than half of the population has a positive attitude toward the U.S., according to a YouGov poll published March 4. Opinion soured the most in Denmark, where leaders and residents were riled by Trump’s plans to take control of Greenland.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.