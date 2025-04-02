A woman from the Gaza Strip has launched a clothing brand to help revitalize the war-torn Palestinian enclave, working in partnership with a female Japanese operator of a mail-order business.
Rozan Al-Khazendar is the founder of Rozza Agency, a company specializing in corporate design and digital business solutions. It operates from a rented office in a suburban area of Cairo, surrounded by apartment complexes.
The 39-year-old entrepreneur launched her business in 2014 from a room in her home in Gaza City, in northern Gaza Strip. A rare female presence in the male-dominated Palestinian society, she is also committed to identifying female role models and fostering talent.
