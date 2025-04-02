One Japanese person was injured in the Thai capital of Bangkok following the massive earthquake that occurred in neighboring Myanmar on Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.

This person, as well as the two Japanese nationals in Myanmar who have been confirmed injured, are not in a life-threatening condition, Hayashi said, adding that Tokyo remains unable to get in contact with a Japanese national missing in Myanmar.

The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it will provide emergency grant aid of around $6 million for people affected by the quake via international organizations.