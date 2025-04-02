Scores of people in Malaysia were being treated in hospitals on Tuesday after a huge fire broke out at a gas pipeline operated by state energy giant Petronas, showering flaming debris from the sky and shattering windows.

Authorities said the blaze in the town of Puchong, on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur, had been extinguished by midafternoon. They said at least 305 people were affected, including those left homeless after some 190 homes were damaged.

No deaths were reported and the health minister said those admitted to hospital were all in a stable condition.