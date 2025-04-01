The Air Self-Defense Force's Blue Impulse aerobatics team will make a performance flight for the World Exposition in Osaka on its opening day of April 13.

"This is a crucial opportunity to show our performance to people around the world," Lt. Col. Suguru Ejiri, who leads the flying team, said in an interview. "We want to make this flight something in which people can feel the themes of the Expo."

Blue Impulse flew for the 1970 World Expo in Osaka Prefecture as well, during which the team drew "EXPO 70" in the sky.