Seven people, including an infant, were taken to hospital Tuesday after a car mounted a sidewalk and barreled through a busy section of downtown Nagoya.

The seven people — an infant, a young girl, three people in their 20s and two women believed to be in their 40s and 60s — were all conscious, police sources said.

At around 1 p.m., police received an emergency call saying that a car had been driven out of control at an intersection in the busy Sakae district of the city's Naka Ward.

Police arrested the car's driver, a woman in her 70s, at the scene on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury.

The car ran onto a sidewalk and its front end was severely damaged, the sources said.

The incident occurred in an area with several department stores in central Sakae.