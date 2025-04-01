Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after the body of a woman was found in a closet at his home in the prefecture.

Masaki Eguchi, a resident of the city of Ichinomiya, has admitted to the suspicion of abandoning a body, informed sources said.

The body is believed to be that of a 16-year-old student of a Tokyo high school, according to the sources. Her mother reported her disappearance to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday.

The student left her home on Friday after saying that she was going to the home in Aichi of a friend she met through an online game.

According to Aichi police, the body was fully wrapped in cloth and had multiple stab wounds to the neck and shoulder. The body was found Monday night when police visited Eguchi's home, believing that she was there.

Police are working to confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause and circumstances of the death.

Eguchi lived with his parents, according to Aichi police.