South Korea's Constitutional Court, which is reviewing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, will announce its decision on whether to remove him from office permanently or reinstate him on April 4, the court said in a statement on Tuesday.

The court said the ruling will be delivered at 11 a.m. and live broadcast of the session will be permitted.

Yoon was impeached by parliament on Dec. 14 after being accused of violating his constitutional duty by declaring martial law in early December with no justifiable grounds.

The suspended leader has said he never intended to fully impose military rule but instead meant to sound the alarm over the opposition Democratic Party's abuse of its parliamentary majority that he argued was threatening to destroy the country.

In his final statement before the court ended arguments, Yoon also said his decision to declare martial law was an appeal to the people to overcome "anti-state forces," pro-North Korea sympathizers, and opposition gridlock.