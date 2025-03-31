Greenland will decide its own future and the autonomous Danish territory will not become part of the United States, its new prime minister said on Sunday, responding to U.S President Donald Trump's latest comments about wanting the resource-rich island.

"President Trump says the United States 'will get Greenland.' Let me be clear: The United States will not get Greenland. We don't belong to anyone else. We decide our own future," Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a Facebook post.

"We'll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%," Trump said on Sunday in an interview with NBC News.

This latest exchange culminates a week of heightened tensions between the United States, Denmark and Greenland, marked by U.S.Vice President JD Vance's visit to a U.S. military base on the vast Arctic island.

Danish diplomacy on Saturday criticized Vance's "tone," after he said that Denmark "has not done a good job by the people of Greenland."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will be in Greenland from Wednesday to Friday to "strengthen unity" between the kingdom and its Arctic territory.

Four of the five parties represented in the Greenlandic Parliament reached an agreement on Friday to form a coalition government.

Greenland's main parties all want independence, but they disagree on the roadmap. American pressure convinced them to form a coalition as quickly as possible with only the Naleraq party, which advocates rapid independence, declining to join.